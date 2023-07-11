Economics dept of Darrang College produces another topper in GU exam

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, July 10: The department of Economics of Darrang College here has once again proved its excellence with its alumna, Madhusmita Bhawal, securing the first rank in Economics honours in BSc under Gauhati University.

The head of the Economics department of the college, Pranabjyoti Das, said that the department has been shining since 2012 with its alumni bagging the top position in consecutive years with only a few exceptions.

“Bhaskarjyoti Neog was the first topper from the department in 2012, followed by Oly Bora in 2014, Sihvani Bezbarua in 2015, Suranjana Dey in 2017, Bishal Das in 2019, Qazi Ansari in 2020, Hrishikesh Bora in 2022 and Madhusmita Bhawal in 2023,” he said, adding that all these toppers are now working in prestigious jobs in various government departments with Bhaskarjyoti Neog being a faculty of IIT, Jammu.

He also said that the students of the department have been among the top 10 in the ranking list of GU in BA Honours as well, with Bikhipta Saikia being the topper in 2019.

- Advertisement -

“Hundreds of students of the department have made us proud by securing jobs as assistant professors in various colleges and universities, as officials in various state and central government departments, banks as well as executives in eminent private sector units,” he added.