17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

ED officials attacked amid raid in West Bengal

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Kolkata, Jan 5: In an unfortunate incident, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were allegedly attacked and their vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The incident took place during a raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in relation to a purported ration scam. The officials had to escape for their safety as they were attacked by unidentified individuals.

TMC supporters also demonstrated outside Sheikh’s residence during the raid. The ED officials, who sustained head injuries and couldn’t access their heavily damaged vehicles, had to depart from the scene in an auto-rickshaw, and their whereabouts remained uncertain for hours.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as horrific and criticised the law and order situation in West Bengal. Adhikari also urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the incident.

Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two held with cannabis worth Rs 13 lakh in Tripura’s Ambassa

The Hills Times - 0
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home 10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver 10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India 7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday