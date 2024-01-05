ED officials attacked amid raid in West Bengal

HT Digital,

Kolkata, Jan 5: In an unfortunate incident, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were allegedly attacked and their vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Friday.

The incident took place during a raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in relation to a purported ration scam. The officials had to escape for their safety as they were attacked by unidentified individuals.

TMC supporters also demonstrated outside Sheikh’s residence during the raid. The ED officials, who sustained head injuries and couldn’t access their heavily damaged vehicles, had to depart from the scene in an auto-rickshaw, and their whereabouts remained uncertain for hours.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as horrific and criticised the law and order situation in West Bengal. Adhikari also urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the incident.