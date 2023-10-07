Effect Of Widening Of Road: PM Urged To Save A Tree Housing Storks

By Hiranya Barman

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The forest department has taken notice of a rain tree at Kendukuchi, nearly 88 kms from Dispur, which might get felled due to the ongoing widening of the road connecting Dharapur to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The divisional forest officer East Kamrup Rohini Ballav Saikia said he has received multiple calls concerning the safety of the trees housing the storks. “…looking for alternatives if the roads can be diverted or to halt widening at the stretch for the young ones to be mature enough to take flight…,” Saikia said.

The Rain Trees numbering around 293 are located nearby Nayan filling Kisan Seva Kendra and Indian Oil petrol pump on Dharapur-Palashbari road at Kendukuchi. More than 10 storks including young ones reside atop the branches.

Meanwhile, conservationists and an organisation working for conservation of nature Bihanga Bandhu wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them conserve the tree from potential felling.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to WWF India, BirdLife International.

“The trees on both sides of this road are currently being felled to facilitate road widening. Among these trees stands a magnificent tree which has served as a habitat for various bird species, including the Lesser adjutant stork (IUCN category- Vulnerable, only 5,500-10,000 individuals exist in the world) for many years.,” the letter said.

“It has come to our attention that the administration has decided to cut down this tree, a decision that has been met with regret by the local community, who has diligently safeguarded these avian inhabitants. We humbly implore the administration to consider alternative measures that would preserve the trees providing sanctuary to these birds,” the letter added.