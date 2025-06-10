Elephant Calf Dies After Falling Into Abandoned Well in Assam’s Chaygaon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 10: In a fatal accident, a seven-month-old wild elephant calf died after falling into an old well accidentally in Ouguri village, which falls under the Bamunigaon Forest Range in Chaygaon, Assam. The accident took place in the morning of Monday, June 9.

Range Officer Aminul Islam testified that local residents had informed forest officials in the early morning about the discovery. Upon reaching the scene, they found the calf’s body inside the exposed well. The allegedly abandoned and unlabeled well had become a stealthy threat on the spot.

Initial reports suggest that the calf belonged to a wild herd of elephants which had strayed into the village. It is suspected that the calf fell into the well by accident while it was walking along with the group. A veterinary team was sent at once, and a post-mortem was conducted on site.

As explained by Ranger Islam, the vet officer did not find any external injuries on the body of the calf, eliminating the fact of foul play. The incident demonstrates the continuing incidences of human-wildlife conflict as well as the risks caused by abandoned infrastructure around forest boundaries.

