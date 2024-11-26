Elephant killed in West Karbi Anglong

KHERONI: Last evening, a passenger train hit a wild elephant near Hawaipur Railway Station in West Karbi Anglong. The elephant fell dead by the side of the rail track. The forest department was informed which sent a team to investigate the matter. A herd of wild elephants have been roaming the area for the past several months. The elephants depredate the villages in the area searching for food. The elephants would eat up sugarcane crops, damage paddy, and often attack villages where they ripped out paddy silos and damaged homes which often led to the deaths of villagers. This has been an annual occurrence with no solution in sight to the man-elephant conflict.