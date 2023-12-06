25 C
Elephant rampage claims two lives in Assam’s Kaliabor

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: A horrifying incident unfolded near Hatigaon Bagan in Kaliabor, Nagaon district of Assam, as a rampage by a herd of wild elephants resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Biren Lohar and Sama Munda.

According to witnesses and initial reports, the wild elephants had strayed from their natural habitat, venturing into the paddy fields near Hatigaon Bagan. As the massive mammals trampled crops, causing significant losses to local farmers, a group of brave locals attempted to chase the elephants away from the fields, hoping to mitigate the damage.

However, instead of moving away, the elephants chased them away and ran at the people and killed the two person.

