Elephant safaris at Kaziranga National Park temporarily halted

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Elephant safari services at Kaziranga National Park, a popular wildlife destination, are set to be indefinitely suspended starting Sunday.

The move comes as a form of protest against a recent directive issued by the Assam Forest Department, proposing the reservation of a seat on each elephant for forest department officials.

According to reports, the Assam Forest Department aimed to allocate seats for security purposes, a measure that sparked objections from the national park authorities. They argue that the proposal is impractical and have expressed their disapproval, citing the challenges it poses to the smooth operation of the elephant safari.

The authorities at Kaziranga National Park have labeled the incident as “unfortunate” for all visitors to the park.

The closure of the elephant safari is expected to impact the experience of tourists who were planning to explore the park during the ongoing holiday season.