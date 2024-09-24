EM Dr Swargiary inaugurates water supply systems in Tangla

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: “Under the dynamic leadership of CEM Pramod Boro, the BTC is committed to working hard for a healthy and progressive BTR. The BTR government is relentlessly striving to improve the health and hygiene sectors. Our initiatives are designed to ensure that all citizens have the resources they need to lead healthy lives,” stated BTC EM for PHE, Dr Nilut Swargiary, after inaugurating the Dhupguri Barigaon & Simalguri Public Water Supply Systems and the Bhellapara Piped Water Scheme today. These projects were developed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Dr Swargiary emphasised the critical importance of clean water for public health, noting, “These vital projects are expected to mark a significant milestone in providing clean and safe drinking water to the residents of Tangla, greatly enhancing public health standards in the region.” He also highlighted the essential role of hygiene practices alongside access to safe drinking water.

The inauguration program was attended by several dignitaries and senior officials who expressed their support for these important initiatives aimed at improving community health and hygiene.