Empowering rural entrepreneurship: Gauhati University hosts interactive session with CM Fellows

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Guwahati, March 03, 2025: Gauhati University took a significant step towards fostering rural entrepreneurship by hosting an interactive session with Chief Minister’s Fellows under the Atma Nirbhar Asom Abhijan 2.0 on Monday. The meeting served as a platform for fellows to share their field experiences and collaborate with academicians to strengthen the fellowship programme.

“The Chief Minister’s vision for rural micro-level entrepreneurship is not just a policy but a movement to transform lives at the grassroots,” said Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, as he welcomed the participants.

Prof. Mahanta emphasised on the importance of aligning academic resources with state initiatives, stating, “Large investments have been made in sectors like veterinary sciences, and we must bring in more experts to provide hands-on training and resolve practical challenges.” He stressed that empowering fellows with expert guidance would enable them to better support rural entrepreneurs.

During the session, fellows shared valuable insights and feedback from their work. Nandinee Sikdar, a CM Fellow appointed in Raha, highlighted the need to diversify the programme’s sectoral coverage. “New sectors like jewellery design could open fresh avenues for local artisans, helping them build sustainable businesses,” she suggested.

The discussions were both comprehensive and constructive, with participants addressing successes as well as areas for improvement. Fellows shared positive stories of beneficiaries thriving with university-backed support, while also voicing the need for more sector-specific training modules.

The meeting concluded with an visionary outlook, stating that the dialogue bridges the gap between policy and practice. With continuous collaboration, the programmes would create a more resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem across Assam.

The Department of Business Administration at Gauhati University is already planning enhancements to their Post Graduate Diploma in New Venture Development and Management, specifically designed for CM Fellows. The updated curriculum will incorporate feedback from the meeting, aiming to better equip fellows in nurturing sustainable ventures across rural Assam.

