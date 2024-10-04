Empowering youth is BTC’s commitment: EM Dr Swargiary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: In line with BTC CEM Pramod Boro’s vision to empower the youth for a brighter future, BTC EM Dr Nilut Swargiary attended the Career Counselling Programme at KBR Degree College in Orang on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swargiary remarked, “Empowering our youth with the right guidance and resources is essential for building a brighter future. This programme reflects BTC’s commitment to fostering the potential of our students.” He further said, “Today’s career counselling programme is a vital step in ensuring that our students are equipped to explore diverse opportunities and pursue their dreams with confidence.”

Organised by the Library Services Department of BTC, the programme aimed to provide expert career guidance, enabling students to make informed decisions about various career opportunities based on their aptitudes and academic strengths.