Encroachment Threatens Assam’s Reserved Forests: 3.35 Lakh Hectares Occupied

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 7: Forest land encroachment has been an ongoing problem in Assam, with a whopping 3.35 lakh hectares of reserved forests already under illegal occupation. The problem has created serious doubts regarding forest conservation and the preservation of biodiversity in the state.

- Advertisement -

The past three years have seen the authorities act by reclaiming about 11,000 hectares of encroached forest land, but the problem is still enormous.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently disclosed that Assam has 323 reserved forests that occupy 12.92 lakh hectares of land. Out of this, roughly 32 percent has been encroached upon.

The encroachment is divided into three broad categories: the adjoining states occupying approximately 83,811 hectares, state residents seizing about 2,50,350 hectares, and tea gardens encroaching upon approximately 1,161 hectares. T

he Kamrup West Forest Division accounted for the greatest encroachment, spanning 210 square kilometers, followed by Hailakandi, Doomdooma, and Goalpara forest divisions. To rectify this situation, eviction drives have been undertaken, leading to the recovery of 10,905 hectares of forestland.

- Advertisement -

Enforcement initiatives are, however, met with resistance from the encroachers, making the process a complicated one for officials. Forest protection and management are the concerns of the state government, according to the Indian Forest Act 1927 and the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. There are provisions in law for the prevention of encroachment, but enforcement is a major consideration in keeping this problem under check.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has asked state governments to take strict action to stop further encroachment. The ministry has also suggested the application of advanced technologies like GIS (Geographical Information System), GPS (Global Positioning System), and remote sensing to track forest lands and demarcate land boundaries properly.

Proper application of these technologies can identify illegal settlements and make forest protection programs more effective. Forest land encroachment in Assam is not a recent development; it has been a chronic problem for decades.

One of the prime reasons is the failure to demarcate forest boundaries properly, which has facilitated local people’s entry into forest areas.