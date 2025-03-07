31.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
type here...

Encroachment Threatens Assam’s Reserved Forests: 3.35 Lakh Hectares Occupied

The past three years have seen the authorities act by reclaiming about 11,000 hectares of encroached forest land, but the problem is still enormous.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
1
Renovation of agricultural and forestry research in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: GCP/DRC/036/EC. The objective of the project deals with three main areas of intervention and identifies three operational elements to implement within the framework of a collective cooperative: financial, scientific and technical. The three ares of intervention are: institutional support, improvement of infrastructure and research facilities and the furtherance of research capabilities and of distribution of research findings. At the operational level, the three components of the programme are: -The general aspect dealing with global activities of the project from administrative and financial management, national partnership and international cooperation to the coordination of the following two elements; -The agricultural aspect which focuses on implementing high priority agricultural research programmes for improving infrastructure and reinforcing research capabilities and the diffusion of research findings; and -The forestry aspect which concentrates on the implementation of high priority forestry research as well as efforts to improve infrastructure and research capabilities and diffusion of research findings.
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 7: Forest land encroachment has been an ongoing problem in Assam, with a whopping 3.35 lakh hectares of reserved forests already under illegal occupation. The problem has created serious doubts regarding forest conservation and the preservation of biodiversity in the state.

- Advertisement -

The past three years have seen the authorities act by reclaiming about 11,000 hectares of encroached forest land, but the problem is still enormous.

Related Posts:

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently disclosed that Assam has 323 reserved forests that occupy 12.92 lakh hectares of land. Out of this, roughly 32 percent has been encroached upon.

The encroachment is divided into three broad categories: the adjoining states occupying approximately 83,811 hectares, state residents seizing about 2,50,350 hectares, and tea gardens encroaching upon approximately 1,161 hectares. T

he Kamrup West Forest Division accounted for the greatest encroachment, spanning 210 square kilometers, followed by Hailakandi, Doomdooma, and Goalpara forest divisions.  To rectify this situation, eviction drives have been undertaken, leading to the recovery of 10,905 hectares of forestland.

- Advertisement -

Enforcement initiatives are, however, met with resistance from the encroachers, making the process a complicated one for officials. Forest protection and management are the concerns of the state government, according to the Indian Forest Act 1927 and the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. There are provisions in law for the prevention of encroachment, but enforcement is a major consideration in keeping this problem under check.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has asked state governments to take strict action to stop further encroachment. The ministry has also suggested the application of advanced technologies like GIS (Geographical Information System), GPS (Global Positioning System), and remote sensing to track forest lands and demarcate land boundaries properly.

Proper application of these technologies can identify illegal settlements and make forest protection programs more effective. Forest land encroachment in Assam is not a recent development; it has been a chronic problem for decades.

One of the prime reasons is the failure to demarcate forest boundaries properly, which has facilitated local people’s entry into forest areas.

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Crime Branch Over Controversial Remarks 

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise