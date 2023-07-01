Engineers In Jorhat Trained On Safer Road Construction For Enhanced Pedestrian Safety

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 30: On Friday, the Centre for Environment Education, Northeast Regional Centre, in collaboration with WRI India, organised a one-day training session for engineers in Jorhat district on constructing safer roads. The training took place at Prism Hotel in Jorhat under the project ‘Safer Roads for Safer Childhood’. The focus of the training was on safer street design and following the guidelines set by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC).

The training included practical demonstrations at two junctions, where the engineers had the opportunity to witness safer street design principles in action. Experts from WRI India, who specialise in street designs, were invited to conduct the training and share their expertise.

Engineers from various divisions, including Teok-Mariani, Dergaon, Titabor, and the National Highway, participated in the training. As part of the experiential learning, the engineers were taken to two junctions, including the Gitarthi junction, where they experienced the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by pedestrians while crossing the road. They were also asked to walk blindfolded on the footpath to understand accessibility challenges faced by individuals with diverse abilities.

The engineers actively engaged in the training and later presented their proposed designs for the junctions, aiming to improve the safety and accessibility of these locations. The proposed designs were an outcome of the knowledge gained during the training session and demonstrated the engineers’ enthusiasm and commitment to implementing safer street designs in their respective areas.