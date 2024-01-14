14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Ensure efficient delivery of public services: MP Rajdeep Roy

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: Dr Rajdeep Roy, Member of Parliament for Silchar constituency, chaired the District Development Coordination Monitoring Committee meeting (DISHA) at the new conference hall of the DC’s office in Silchar on Friday. The meeting aimed to review the status and progress of various central and state government schemes in Cachar district.

District commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Ranjeet Kumar Laskar, members of the DISHA committee, and other concerned district officials were present during the meeting.

Dr Rajdeep Roy initiated the session by reviewing the action taken report on the decisions made in the previous DISHA meeting. A comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements under schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, Amrit Sarovar, MPLADS, Ayushman Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Mission was conducted.

The MP also examined the progress of schemes implemented by various departments, including PWD, Jal Jeevan Mission, APDCL, agriculture, and health. A detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighted the achievements and progress across different government departments in the district.

The meeting addressed the progress of various developmental activities, rural road projects, rural electrification, PMGSY, and initiatives by departments like Food & Civil Supply, Health, Education, Social Welfare, PHE, Agriculture, ICDS, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and municipal roads.

Dr Rajdeep Roy directed concerned officials to ensure the completion of ongoing schemes without delays, emphasising the government’s commitment to development. Specific instructions were given for the construction of a primary health center and land acquisition under the Asom Mala project.

The MP urged officials to complete the selection process for beneficiaries under the PM Vishwakarma scheme and highlighted the importance of utilising available resources efficiently. Dr Roy commended the district administration’s efforts and expressed satisfaction with the overall progress in implementing central and state-sponsored schemes.

He advised PRI and MC members to actively monitor and support the administration in successful scheme implementation. Dr Rajdeep Roy urged officers to work collaboratively to overcome challenges, ensuring effective service delivery to the public.

