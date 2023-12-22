17 C
Entrance of Palengi High School attracts pedestrians with flowers

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 21: The entrance of Palengi High School, a government school near Demow in Sivasagar District, has become a point of attraction for pedestrians. The school’s entrance is adorned with beautiful flower tubs, creating an aesthetically pleasing environment. This initiative was taken by former students of Palengi High School, the present school governing body, teachers, and well-wishers.

The school authorities have installed CCTV cameras to monitor the area, ensuring the security and proper upkeep of the flower arrangements. Present students studying at Palengi High School are actively involved in taking care of the flower tubs, watering the plants, and contributing to creating a beautiful environment that attracts pedestrians.

This collaborative effort between former students, the school governing body, teachers, and current students showcases a sense of pride and community engagement, enhancing the overall appeal of the school’s entrance.

