20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...

Essential medicines found discarded

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, March 11: There is immense anger in the area over the discovery of medicines in the bins of Kharupetia Hospital in Darrang district. According to reports, locals noticed iron syrup and other essential medicines discarded in the garbage next to Kharupetia Hospital on Monday morning, despite all the medicines having a validity of one year. There is no indication of who disposed of the medicines intended for patients in the garbage instead of administering them. Meanwhile, when questioned about the discarded medicine in the garbage, the hospital staff brushed off inquiries.

6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AYM Central Committee convenes press meet

The Hills Times - 0
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians