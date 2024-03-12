Essential medicines found discarded

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, March 11: There is immense anger in the area over the discovery of medicines in the bins of Kharupetia Hospital in Darrang district. According to reports, locals noticed iron syrup and other essential medicines discarded in the garbage next to Kharupetia Hospital on Monday morning, despite all the medicines having a validity of one year. There is no indication of who disposed of the medicines intended for patients in the garbage instead of administering them. Meanwhile, when questioned about the discarded medicine in the garbage, the hospital staff brushed off inquiries.