Eviction Drive Conducted In Tezpur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: An eviction drive took place in Tezpur, Sonitpur district, resulting in the demolition of houses belonging to 11 families allegedly encroaching on government land. The clearance operation, led by civil and police personnel, aimed to address the reported encroachments in the Porua area.

Authorities reported that a total of 66 families were residing on the government land in the area. Notices had been issued to vacate the premises, with an alternative site at Khanamukh offered for relocation. As a result, 55 families complied with the notice and voluntarily shifted to the alternative site provided by the Sonitpur district administration.

However, the eviction drive proceeded against the 11 families who did not comply with the eviction notice, resulting in the demolition of their houses. The process, though met with initial resistance from the alleged encroachers, was conducted without major disruptions.

Officials overseeing the eviction confirmed that the action was carried out smoothly despite the initial resistance. The families were offered an alternative site, and the eviction aimed to address the alleged encroachment issues on government land in the area.

The drive, though necessitated by alleged encroachments, saw the cooperation of the majority of families in relocating to the designated alternative site provided by the district administration. (With inputs from PTI)