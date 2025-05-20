 Ex-AASU gen secy Sankar Jyoti Baruah held

DIBRUGARH, May 19: Former AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting petrol pump workers in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said.

A case was registered at Duliajan Police Station, and he was picked up by police for interrogation on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

“Baruah has been arrested in connection with a complaint of physical assault of petrol pump workers in Duliajan. According to reports, he assaulted the workers,” the police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Last year, Baruah had resigned as the general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), amid controversy surrounding his personal life and allegations of sexual harassment of a law student. (PTI)