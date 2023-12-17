15.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...

Ex-Militants To Make Sanitary Pads, Run Rice Mills In Assam

 ‘The eighth cooperative is an all-women one, which will produce sanitary pads’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The hands that once trained to fire guns are now learning to make sanitary pads in Assam’s Udalguri district.

Former women militants are being trained in making sanitary napkins by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration, with commercial production of a unit expected to commence soon.

- Advertisement -

“Rehabilitation of former militants is very important. We have tried to find out their areas of interest and expertise, and then train and engage them accordingly,” Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTR, said here on Saturday.

He said that besides the financial assistance provided to surrendered militants by the central and state governments, the BTR is also helping them in finding employment.

“We have launched several flagship programmes. Among them is forming cooperatives of former militants and helping them etch out livelihoods,” the BTR chief said.

The programme has been named ‘Fin Rwdwmkhang’ (Mission Blossom Again).

- Advertisement -

“From rice mills to sanitary pad-making units, different cooperatives are coming up under it,” Boro added.

Sharing details of the Mission, Binual Warry, general secretary of its governing body, told PTI that a target has been set to establish 30 cooperatives, involving mostly former militants.

Of these, 21 cooperatives have already been formed and eight of these have also got schemes sanctioned, he said.

Five of the sanctioned schemes are for setting up rice mills, one for a dairy processing unit and another for a stevia processing unit.

- Advertisement -

“The eighth cooperative is an all-women one, which will produce sanitary pads. It is coming up in Udalguri. The machine, provided by Niti Ayog, has already been installed and customised training provided to them.

“We hope to start production within a couple of months,” Warry, a former top militant of a now-disbanded faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), said.

All products under this Mission will be sold under the brand ‘Rwdwm’ (bud), he added.

Boro, speaking at a press conference here to mark the completion of three years in office, maintained that restoration of peace and harmony, and putting a stop to violence have been the priority of his administration.

“We are glad to say there have been no major incidents of violence, bandhs or communal conflicts in BTR in the last three years. Peace has been restored and people no longer live in fear,” he asserted.

The BTR chief also said the “misunderstanding” that was there among Bodos and non-Bodos in the region is being resolved and local people are being involved for it.

“We have launched a ‘Happiness Mission’ through which youths and community leaders are being trained to intervene in case of any problem between different communities,” he said.

“I am also meeting representatives of different communities residing in BTR and working on resolving all differences,” Boro added. (PTI)

Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Auto rickshaw display card system launched in Dimapur

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data