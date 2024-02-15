Excise party seizes contraband

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 14: On Wednesday, Margherita and Digboi Excise Party, with the assistance of Ledo police personnel, carried out an extensive excise search, patrolling, and raid operation at Toklong Bisagaon, Hawaipothar, and 3 Mile Makumpathar, which fall under Lehapani and Margherita Police Stations of Tinsukia district.

During the operation, a total of 4 cases were detected. The excise team seized and destroyed illicit items, including 45 liters of illicit distilled liquor, 600 liters of fermented wash, 60 kilograms of molasses, and 2 pieces of DA sets.