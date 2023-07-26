32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
type here...

Executive meeting of Assam Forest Employees Association to address employee issues

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, July 25: The Assam Forest Employees Association has announced its executive meeting to be held at the Guwahati Khanapara based Transit Camp of Assam Forest Department on July 26. In a press note signed by the association’s president, Homen Pegu, and secretary, Rahul Bora, it is stated that the meeting will discuss various issues concerning the forest personnel’s service and devise strategies to address the challenges and problems faced by employees throughout the state.

During the meeting, important decisions for future activities of the association will be taken to ensure the welfare and well-being of the forest employees. The president and secretary of the organisation have urged all members to actively participate in the meeting and contribute to finding effective solutions to the concerns raised by the employees.

Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya
7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya
9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey
9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 July, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl Health Benefits Of Tomatoes 7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya 9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey