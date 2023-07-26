Executive meeting of Assam Forest Employees Association to address employee issues

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 25: The Assam Forest Employees Association has announced its executive meeting to be held at the Guwahati Khanapara based Transit Camp of Assam Forest Department on July 26. In a press note signed by the association’s president, Homen Pegu, and secretary, Rahul Bora, it is stated that the meeting will discuss various issues concerning the forest personnel’s service and devise strategies to address the challenges and problems faced by employees throughout the state.

During the meeting, important decisions for future activities of the association will be taken to ensure the welfare and well-being of the forest employees. The president and secretary of the organisation have urged all members to actively participate in the meeting and contribute to finding effective solutions to the concerns raised by the employees.