Exhibition center inaugurated at Assam Book Fair in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: The Publication Board Assam (PBA), the All Assam Publishers’ and Book Sellers’ Association, has inaugurated the Information and Public Relations Department’s exhibition center at the ongoing Assam Book Fair in Guwahati. The formal opening ceremony was officiated by the secretary of the department, Arundhati Chakravarty.

This exhibition center by the Information and Public Relations Department showcases a variety of publications, including Lachit Borphukon – Assam’s Hero who Halted the Mughals, Bardowa, Shri Surya Pahar, and a compilation of chief minister’s speeches. The display includes an array of books and literature, enhancing the book fair’s appeal.

The event saw the presence of Manabendra Dev Ray, director of Information and Public Relations Department, Ratan Saud, deputy director, and art adviser Indrani Deka.

