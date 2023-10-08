Expulsion of Football player demanded

JORHAT, Oct 7: The Jorhat Town Club has demanded
suspension of Ramakanta FC from all football matches and
expulsion of its player Biswajit Borah for life for allegedly
assaulting and ”critically” injuring a player of Jorhat Town Club
in an A Division Football League match at the Jorhat Stadium on
Saturday.
The petition by Jorhat Town was submitted to the president
and secretary of Jorhat District Sports Association, the
organisers of the league.
The Jorhat Town Club footballer from Manipur Michael Meitei
was so severely assaulted that he had to be admitted to JMCH
and is reported to be critical.
An office bearer of Jorhat Town Club stated that the match was
hardly twenty minutes underway when there was a foul by
Biswajit Bora following which Michael Meitei, fell down and
was allegedly kicked and beaten by Biswajit Bora, who
continued to do so even after the referee blew his whistle
several times.
Michael was rushed to JMCH where he is undergoing
treatment.
Jorhat Town Club has sought suspension of Ratnakar FC for
such unfair practices and expulsion for life for Biswajit Bora.