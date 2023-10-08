Expulsion of Football player demanded

JORHAT, Oct 7: The Jorhat Town Club has demanded

suspension of Ramakanta FC from all football matches and

expulsion of its player Biswajit Borah for life for allegedly

assaulting and ”critically” injuring a player of Jorhat Town Club

in an A Division Football League match at the Jorhat Stadium on

Saturday.

The petition by Jorhat Town was submitted to the president

and secretary of Jorhat District Sports Association, the

organisers of the league.

The Jorhat Town Club footballer from Manipur Michael Meitei

was so severely assaulted that he had to be admitted to JMCH

and is reported to be critical.

An office bearer of Jorhat Town Club stated that the match was

hardly twenty minutes underway when there was a foul by

Biswajit Bora following which Michael Meitei, fell down and

was allegedly kicked and beaten by Biswajit Bora, who

continued to do so even after the referee blew his whistle

several times.

Michael was rushed to JMCH where he is undergoing

treatment.

Jorhat Town Club has sought suspension of Ratnakar FC for

such unfair practices and expulsion for life for Biswajit Bora.