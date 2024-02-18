Fair on teaching, learning materials held in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 17: A fair on teaching and learning materials was held on Saturday at the Nipun block in Margherita in Tinsukia district.

- Advertisement -

Tinsukia district education officer Kavita Deka inaugurated the fair where district scheme officer Deepak Borgohain, Linuma Gogoi, FLN district counsellor Suraj Bhuyan, Tinsukia deputy inspector of schools Sanjib Sharma, Margherita block primary education officer Paresh Baruah and journalist Manash Pratim Gogoi were also present on the occasion.

Students from 12 schools participated in the fair.

Partha Jyoti Baruah moderated the fair. Senior officials of the education department, Latumoni Gogoi and Saniya Barua and headmistress of the Margherita Segunbari Primary School, Julie Chetia Phukan were also present on the occasion.