Fake currency racket in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A total of five people were arrested in Guwahati on Saturday as police busted a racket that allegedly dealt in fake currency notes, said an official statement from Special Tast Force (STF). Acting on specific inputs, the STF raided a house in Dakhingaon in Hatigaon police station area, and arrested five people.”In the raid, the STF seized 26 counterfeit notes of Rs 500, coloured papers used in making fake notes and two bottles of chemicals, among others,” the statement added.

Those arrested were identified as Nizam Ali, Hafizur Rahman, Abdul Rajak, Munindra Hazarika and Atikur Rahman, the statement said. A case was registered, and an investigation was underway.

“The apprehended individuals and the recovered/seized items have been handed over to the officer in charge (OC) of the local Hatigaon Police Station for the registration of a case, investigation, and the initiation of necessary legal actions.