Farmer Scientist Interaction held at District Agriculture Office, Hamren, West Karbi Anglong

Hamren (1 Aug): A one-day interaction program among farmers and agriculture scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Diphu was held today at the conference hall of District Agriculture Office, Hamren, West Karbi Anglong District. The interaction program was conducted for 25 farmers of the district who interacted with the agriculture scientists and exchanged their views with the scientists and the department officials. They also discussed about the various problems they face while farming and cultivation. As resource persons Mr.Shourov Dutta and Dr. Lohit Kataki, Subject Matter Specialist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Diphu forwarded solutions to the problems of the farmers as well as answers to the questions asked in the program by the farmers.

Addressing the farmers, the District Agriculture Officer, West Karbi Anglong district Mr. Biswajit Rongpi emphasized about ongoing programs of the District Agriculture Office, West Karbi Anglong district and urged the farmers to avail the opportunities.

The interaction program was conducted under the 4th instalment of the scheme Agriculture Technology Management Agency (CSS-ATMA), 2022-23. Along with the scientists and the District Agriculture officer, West Karbi Anglong, the Agriculture Development Officers of the ADO Circles and other official staff were present in the interaction program.