Fifth-grade student showcases remarkable weaving skills

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 19: Santa Handique, a talented fifth-grade student from Rudrasagar Primary School, has captured the attention of everyone with his exceptional weaving abilities. With the expertise of a seasoned weaver, Santa skillfully weaves Assamese chadar, gamosa, and various other garments on the loom.

Santa’s mother, Momi Handique, originally from Nitaipukhuri, relocated to Rudrasagar after the unfortunate demise of her husband in 2020. She found employment at Jayanti Textile, a local weaving factory, and enrolled her son Santa in the nearby school. Over time, Santa acquired the art of weaving from his mother and can now intricately design different patterns on clothes, much like his skilled mother. Santa’s weaving skills have not only brought joy and pride to his family but have also provided an additional source of income for them.

Notably, Santa’s remarkable talent in weaving has not hindered his academic performance. His teachers at Rudrasagar Primary School are equally proud of his dedication and competence in his classroom endeavours. Santa’s ability to balance his studies with his weaving pursuits reflects his passion, discipline, and determination.

The Rudrasagar community is captivated by Santa’s exceptional talent, and his weaving skills serve as an inspiration to both young and old. As Santa continues to excel both in his academic pursuits and weaving craft, he represents a shining example of the potential for talent and skill development in the younger generation.