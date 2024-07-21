Financial assistance awarded to students by MAC

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 20: A total of sixty meritorious students from the area who recently passed the HSLC and HS examinations with flying colors were given one time financial assistance by the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) in a public meeting held at Sunrise Academy, Khanamukh, on Saturday.

In this connection, a general meeting was chaired by Deneswar Paw, former panchayat president. Uma Patiri, an executive member (EM) of the council, graced the occasion as a distinguished guest.

The program was attended by Raju Chintey, Padeswar Mili, Kamission Mili, Rupam Narah, Prakash Chintey, and other dignitaries. It is pertinent to mention that students who passed the HSLC examination were given a one time financial assistance of Rs 5 thousand, while the HS passed students were awarded Rs 7 thousand each.