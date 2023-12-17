Financial Irregularities Over Rs 1,500 Crore Transpired Under Previous Regime: BTR Chief Pramod Boro

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro made startling allegations on Saturday, asserting that financial irregularities exceeding Rs 1,500 crore transpired under the previous regime within the sixth schedule area.

Boro informed that a formal probe has been requested from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Assam government approached to pursue the matter.

“Upon assuming control of BTR, we inherited a substantial financial burden of Rs 3,000 crore. After conducting a thorough audit, we have successfully reduced the liability to approximately Rs 1,200 crore,” he stated while addressing the media during a press conference commemorating three years in office.

Boro further highlighted a concerning issue wherein a work order exceeding Rs 1,500 crore was sanctioned by the preceding BTR administration without appropriate financial categorisation.

Emphasising the severity of the matter, he mentioned that the Bodoland council had passed a resolution last year, urging a CBI investigation into these alleged financial irregularities.

The chief executive member underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in governance while seeking justice in the face of fiscal discrepancies.

Boro further asserted that that their BTR government aim is to serve the people through the development of the region, adding, “We don’t have the mentality required for corruption. Our only goal is serving the people through the development of BTR”.

He further informed that the BTR government has prioritised providing quality education to the students.

Appreciating the BTR government’s flagship initiatives such as the Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Mission and the Bodoland School Adoption Program, Boro said that these have been pathbreaks in that effort.

