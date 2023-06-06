31 C
Five arrested in Dhemaji firing incident, Assam police to get custody

Guwahati June 6: G.P. Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, announced that authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have taken five individuals into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the killing of two youths from Assam.

G.P. Singh tweeted, “Reference the firing incident at the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji & Gogamukh PS case No. 63/23 u/s 147/148/302/326/307 IPC r/w 25 (1) (a)/27 (3) of Arms Act – Arunachal Police has arrested 5 accused persons.”

The incident took place in the border district of Dhemaji.

 

The DGP stated that after following the appropriate protocol, the five accused would be handed over to the Assam police.

The unfortunate shooting incident in the Panbari neighborhood near the Assam-Arunachal border resulted in the deaths of two individuals, Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi, while two others sustained injuries. It has been reported that the perpetrators hailed from Arunachal Pradesh, although there is no official confirmation of this yet.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, has expressed condolences and announced that the families of the victims will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs. 5 lakh each, while two other individuals, Jagat Gogoi and Puspa Gogoi, will be given Rs. 1 lakh each.

 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.

