Five convicted and awarded life imprisonment in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 12: The Court of Sessions Judge Justice Lohit Kr Saikia in Sivasagar pronounced life imprisonment for four individuals – Horen Nayak, Borun Nayak, Kartik Keot, and Amrit Nayak – under Section 302 of IPC for the murder of Kochu Khodal at Krishnabihari Tea Estate, Borline, on April 10, 2016. Each convict was also fined Rs 5,000.

The victim’s account, detailed by informant Dipak Khodal in an FIR lodged at Demow Police Station on April 11, 2016, described the brutal assault on Kochu Khodal by unknown assailants at his residence the previous night.

In a separate case, the Court, under Justice Lohit Kr Saikia, sentenced Sailesh Banik Das to life imprisonment under Section 302 IPC for fatally attacking and causing the death of Motiram Das, a resident of Khongia under Demow PS. The assailant was also fined Rs 5,000. The attack occurred on April 3, with the victim succumbing to injuries on April 5, 2022.

