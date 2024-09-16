HT Digital

September 16, Monday: Leading five-star hotel chains are showing a keen interest in expanding their footprint in Northeast India, driven by the region’s burgeoning tourism industry and increasing demand for luxury accommodations. Several prominent hotel groups are exploring investment opportunities to tap into the untapped potential of the Northeast, particularly in states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, which have seen a rise in domestic and international tourists.

The Northeast, known for its scenic beauty, diverse cultures, and unique landscapes, has become a growing hotspot for eco-tourism and adventure travel. This has attracted significant attention from high-end hospitality brands looking to cater to a more affluent customer base, seeking luxury experiences amidst nature.

Industry experts believe that the influx of five-star hotel investments will significantly boost the region’s economy by creating jobs, enhancing infrastructure, and raising the profile of the Northeast as a premium travel destination. A representative from one of the leading hotel groups mentioned, “The Northeast offers untapped potential for luxury tourism, and we are excited about the prospects of expanding our presence here.”

The move is in line with the government’s push to promote tourism in the Northeast, with improved connectivity, infrastructure development, and promotional campaigns aimed at attracting travelers to the region.

With hospitality giants venturing into the region, local tourism boards are optimistic that this influx of investment will enhance the Northeast’s appeal, making it a destination for world-class travel experiences. The expansion of five-star hotels is set to change the tourism landscape, positioning the Northeast as a prime destination for luxury and nature-based travel.