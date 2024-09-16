32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
type here...

Five-Star Hotel Groups Eye Expansion in Northeast India Amid Tourism Boom

Leading five-star hotel chains plan to expand in Northeast India, capitalizing on the region's growing tourism and hospitality potential.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 16, Monday: Leading five-star hotel chains are showing a keen interest in expanding their footprint in Northeast India, driven by the region’s burgeoning tourism industry and increasing demand for luxury accommodations. Several prominent hotel groups are exploring investment opportunities to tap into the untapped potential of the Northeast, particularly in states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, which have seen a rise in domestic and international tourists.

- Advertisement -

The Northeast, known for its scenic beauty, diverse cultures, and unique landscapes, has become a growing hotspot for eco-tourism and adventure travel. This has attracted significant attention from high-end hospitality brands looking to cater to a more affluent customer base, seeking luxury experiences amidst nature.

Industry experts believe that the influx of five-star hotel investments will significantly boost the region’s economy by creating jobs, enhancing infrastructure, and raising the profile of the Northeast as a premium travel destination. A representative from one of the leading hotel groups mentioned, “The Northeast offers untapped potential for luxury tourism, and we are excited about the prospects of expanding our presence here.”

The move is in line with the government’s push to promote tourism in the Northeast, with improved connectivity, infrastructure development, and promotional campaigns aimed at attracting travelers to the region.

With hospitality giants venturing into the region, local tourism boards are optimistic that this influx of investment will enhance the Northeast’s appeal, making it a destination for world-class travel experiences. The expansion of five-star hotels is set to change the tourism landscape, positioning the Northeast as a prime destination for luxury and nature-based travel.

Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Multi-Modal Logistics Park to Establish Assam as a Key Trade Gateway

The Hills Times -
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India