Five Thieves Apprehended for Brass Article Theft in North Salmara

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: In a successful operation spanning two days, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) apprehended five individuals involved in the theft of brass articles from a shop under North Salmara Outpost. The operation culminated in the recovery of the stolen items from Kahikuchi, Barpeta, guided by information provided by the accused, Amir Khan.

The swift and coordinated effort by law enforcement officials demonstrates their dedication to maintaining security and swiftly bringing perpetrators to justice. The recovered brass articles have been returned to their rightful owner, highlighting the effectiveness of the police in tackling crime in the region.