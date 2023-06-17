Massive Flood in Assam Affects Thousands: 34,189 Impacted by Rising Waters

Guwahati, June 17: The state of Assam has experienced its first round of flooding this year, affecting approximately 34,189 individuals, including 3,787 children and 14,675 women, according to official reports.

The monsoon arrived in Assam on June 10, bringing an average of 41 mm of rain each day. Moderate rainfall is expected over the next five days, with some isolated areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The daily flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reveals that many rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have witnessed rising water levels at various locations, but none have surpassed the danger mark. The impacted districts include Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

Despite the rivers remaining below the danger level, the Central Water Commission has issued a warning that the Puthimari and Brahmaputra rivers are above the warning levels and are causing severe flooding in Kamrup and Jorhat.

The Brahmaputra, its tributaries, and the Barak river are expected to swell due to heavy rains forecasted over the next two days in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska, Dalguri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur, as stated by the Commission.

Eleven relief distribution centers have been set up, with eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri. The ASDMA reports that a total of 209.67 hectares of cropland have been damaged throughout Assam, impacting 77 villages.

Additionally, there have been four breaches, two in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri. Floodwaters have caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Baksa, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Udalguri districts.

The devastating floodwaters have also destroyed the single connecting bamboo bridge in Amguri under Chirang, making life extremely difficult for locals. Reports suggest that a surge of water originating from Bhutan led to the collapse of the bridge. Consequently, residents from several communities now rely on precarious boats to cross the rising river levels, adding to their hardships.

The state authorities are actively engaged in relief efforts, but the situation remains challenging. Immediate action is required to provide assistance to the affected population and to address the damage caused by the flooding.