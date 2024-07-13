29 C
Flood situation remains unchanged

Nearly 14 lakh people remain affected ** Dhubri worst-hit district

Flood affected by Rai River at Lakhipatha in Dhemaji on 11-07-24 Pix by UB Photos
GUWAHATI, July 12: The flood situation in Assam has shown no signs of improvement, with nearly 14 lakh people across 26 districts continuing to grapple with the deluge as of Friday, according to an official report.

A number of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing over the danger level in different parts of the state, it added.

The toll in this year’s floods, storms and lightings has reached 99.

The report said 13,99,948 people remained affected in 83 revenue circles and 2,545 villages spread across 26 districts.

The affected districts are Cachar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Nagaon, Dhubri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Tinsukia, Nalbari, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Charaideo, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Majuli and Chirang.

The affected population as on Wednesday was 14,38,900 in 25 districts.

Dhubri remained the worst-hit district with 2,41,186 affected, followed by Cachar (1,60,889) and Darrang (1,08,125).

Currently, 41,596 displaced people are seeking refuge in 189 relief camps, while another 110 relief distribution centres are catering to 72,847 people.

Multiple agencies, including the SDRF and local administrations, were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur and Dhubri, while the Burhidihing was over the red mark in Khowang, Disang in Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.

Damage to various infrastructure, including houses, bridges, roads and embankments, have been reported from various affected districts, the report said. (PTI)

 

 

