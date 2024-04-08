24 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 8, 2024


Flying squads and surveillance teams mobilised in Dima Hasao

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 7: For effective monitoring of the poll process and to ensure that political parties and candidates abide by the guidelines of the Election Commission in their electioneering during the Lok Sabha elections, the office of the Dima Hasao district commissioner cum district election officer has appointed 6 teams of FST (Flying Squad Team), 6 teams of SST (Static Surveillance Team), and 3 teams of VST (Video Surveillance Team).

These teams have been categorised for two zones. Zone one covers places under police stations- Haflong, Harangajao, Mahur, Maibang, and Langting, whereas zone two covers places under police stations- Umrangso, Diyungmukh, and Dehangi. Three teams are continuously monitoring any violation of MCC on a day-to-day basis.

The flying squad teams of police officials and videographers are headed by officials with executive magisterial power. They are entrusted with duties of tracking and monitoring illegal cash transactions, any distribution of liquor, and any other items suspected of being used for bribing the voters.

The SST teams have set up check posts to keep a watch on the movement of large quantities of cash, illegal liquor, any suspicious items, or arms being carried in their area. The locations of static surveillance teams are changed periodically to maintain an element of surprise. The video surveillance teams are assigned the task of videography of all major rallies, public meetings, and other major expenses made by political parties. So far, no seizures or violations or any suspicious substances have been reported in this district.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
