Focus on welfare of needy and less privileged: Governor to officers

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing development initiatives and the law and order situation in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The meeting, held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, saw the active participation of heads of various departments.

District commissioner Sumit Sattawan presented a detailed overview of the development projects underway in the district through a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation. He briefed the Governor on the functioning of different departments and provided a progress report on various central and state welfare schemes.

During the meeting, the Governor specifically assessed the progress of key initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana. The discussions delved into the extensive range of development activities and projects, including grant schemes from both the central and state governments. The Governor scrutinised the advancements in Education, Health, Water Resources, Irrigation, Fisheries, PWD, and the activities of the Social Welfare department.

Addressing elementary education, Governor Kataria urged the district elementary officer to actively work towards boosting enrollment in government schools. Additionally, he directed attention to the Anganwadi centers in the district, highlighting their pivotal role in ensuring the physical and mental well-being of children.

Expressing his commitment to the state’s development, Governor Kataria stated, “This is my second review meeting with the district. I have taken keen interest in stimulating the development of the state and therefore intended to meet all the officers to get first-hand information.”

He encouraged officers to focus on the welfare of the needy and less privileged while stressing the importance of creating awareness about various government schemes for public accessibility.

The Governor also engaged in an in-depth discussion with the commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, regarding the policing situation in the district. The commissioner provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing law and order conditions, contributing to the overall assessment of the district’s development and security landscape.

