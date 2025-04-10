23.2 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 10, 2025
type here...

Forest officials seize smuggled logs near Assam-Meghalaya border

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 9: Forest officials from the Southern Range, Kheroni, in West Karbi Anglong district conducted a raid on Tuesday night and seized a truck carrying illegally felled logs in Umkhermi village, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

- Advertisement -

The operation followed a tip-off about the illegal transportation of timber.

Related Posts:

A Meghalaya-registered truck (ML 04 6133), bound for Meghalaya, was seized and brought to the Southern Range office in Kheroni. However, the timber smugglers managed to flee the spot, and no arrests were made.

Deputy Ranger Sushil Sarkar, who led the raid, said the perpetrators—often from Meghalaya—have long been engaged in destroying forests in Assam to smuggle logs into the neighbouring state.

“We received information about illegal activities in Umkhermi and immediately alerted the staff at the Mukoilum sub-beat office. They acted promptly and succeeded in seizing the truck. We then rushed from the headquarters and brought the vehicle to Kheroni by 4 a.m.,” Sarkar told the media.

- Advertisement -

Appealing for public cooperation, especially from residents along the interstate border, the deputy ranger warned those aiding the smugglers to stop, saying continued deforestation could soon render the hills as barren as the deserts of Rajasthan.

“The Forest Department alone cannot tackle this crisis,” he added.

Issuing a stark warning, Sarkar said, “At the rate our forests are being destroyed, a time will come when there won’t even be firewood left to cremate our dead.”

10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Punjab Police takes custody of Papalpreet Singh

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway 10 Places to Visit North east India in April 10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April