Forest officials seize smuggled logs near Assam-Meghalaya border

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 9: Forest officials from the Southern Range, Kheroni, in West Karbi Anglong district conducted a raid on Tuesday night and seized a truck carrying illegally felled logs in Umkhermi village, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The operation followed a tip-off about the illegal transportation of timber.

A Meghalaya-registered truck (ML 04 6133), bound for Meghalaya, was seized and brought to the Southern Range office in Kheroni. However, the timber smugglers managed to flee the spot, and no arrests were made.

Deputy Ranger Sushil Sarkar, who led the raid, said the perpetrators—often from Meghalaya—have long been engaged in destroying forests in Assam to smuggle logs into the neighbouring state.

“We received information about illegal activities in Umkhermi and immediately alerted the staff at the Mukoilum sub-beat office. They acted promptly and succeeded in seizing the truck. We then rushed from the headquarters and brought the vehicle to Kheroni by 4 a.m.,” Sarkar told the media.

Appealing for public cooperation, especially from residents along the interstate border, the deputy ranger warned those aiding the smugglers to stop, saying continued deforestation could soon render the hills as barren as the deserts of Rajasthan.

“The Forest Department alone cannot tackle this crisis,” he added.

Issuing a stark warning, Sarkar said, “At the rate our forests are being destroyed, a time will come when there won’t even be firewood left to cremate our dead.”