Former ATASU leaders convene press conference in Demow Multi-Purpose Building

DEMOW, June 13: Former leaders of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Sivasagar sub-division committee, organised a press conference at the Demow Multi-Purpose Building on Tuesday to address recent developments within the organisation. The press meet was called in response to a press release issued by Bhaskar Borgohain, joint secretary of the ATASU Central Committee, which announced the expulsion of several prominent members.

According to the press release, Gobin Gogoi, former chief adviser of Sivasagar district and adviser of Demow ATASU, Nipon Barua, former vice-president of Sivasagar district and adviser of Demow ATASU, Sumeet Kumar Handique, former secretary of Sivasagar sub-division and adviser of Demow ATASU, and Bhim Kanta Gogoi, former publicity secretary of the sub-division and adviser of Demow ATASU, have been removed from their positions within the organisation.

Expressing their strong opposition to the decision made by Bhaskar Borgohain, the former leaders questioned his representation in the Central Committee and urged him to study the ATASU constitution. They highlighted the conflicting decisions made by the central president and the joint secretary, emphasising the need for clarity and consistency.

The press conference shed light on the internal divisions within ATASU, with two factions emerging. The former leaders expressed their concerns and stated that time would reveal the ultimate outcome of this situation.

