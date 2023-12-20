Former chairman of VDC passes away

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Dec 19: Amar Ingti, the former chairman of the Village Development Committee (VDC) and a prominent member of the Autonomous Council constituency in Howraghat, passed away on Tuesday morning due to a heart attack.

In addition to his political contributions, Amar Ingti was known for his passion for football, both as a player and a referee. He also served as the president of the Temple Management Committee in Pan Ingti village.

Amar Ingti is survived by his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives. His untimely demise is mourned by the community, remembering him for his multifaceted roles and dedication to the welfare of the village. The loss is deeply felt, and condolences pour in for the departed leader from various quarters.