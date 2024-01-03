22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Former Janambhumi correspondent, Hemanta Bordoloi passes away

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 2: Hemanta Bordoloi, the former correspondent of The Janambhumi newspaper and a distinguished businessman, breathed his last at his residence in Tarajan Sonarigaon on Tuesday evening. He was 97 years old.

Bordoloi, a founding member of All Assam Moina Parijat in 1948, was widely known for owning the well-regarded bookstore, Bookland. The bookstore was a popular spot among college students during the seventies, eighties, and nineties.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

