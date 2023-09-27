Foundation laid for State-of-the-Art cancer research center in Mizoram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Chief minister Zoramthanga of Mizoram laid the foundation stone for the

Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre. This state-of-the-art facility, funded by the

Japan International Cooperation (JICA) with a budget of INR 700 crore, will be located at the

Mizoram State Cancer Institute Complex in Zemabawk, Aizawl.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government and JICA for their substantial

contribution to the healthcare infrastructure in Mizoram. He emphasized the significant impact this

facility will have in combating cancer and related diseases in the region, as Mizoram faces

considerable challenges in this regard.

During the ceremony, Zoramthanga also appealed to the public to adopt healthy lifestyles,

particularly by avoiding tobacco and its related products known to cause cancer and other serious

illnesses.

Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram; Mr. Hajime

Taniguchi, Senior Representative, JICA India Office; and Dr. Jeremy L. Pautu, Project Coordinator cum

Director, Mizoram State Cancer Institute, spoke about the establishment of the new center.

JICA will provide 80% of the project’s funding, with the Mizoram government contributing the

remaining 20%. The project includes a 200-bed hospital, cutting-edge equipment, and world-class

specialists and researchers in the field of cancer and related diseases. Completion is expected by

2028.