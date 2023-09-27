Foundation laid for State-of-the-Art cancer research center in Mizoram

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Chief minister Zoramthanga of Mizoram laid the foundation stone for the
Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre. This state-of-the-art facility, funded by the
Japan International Cooperation (JICA) with a budget of INR 700 crore, will be located at the
Mizoram State Cancer Institute Complex in Zemabawk, Aizawl.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government and JICA for their substantial
contribution to the healthcare infrastructure in Mizoram. He emphasized the significant impact this
facility will have in combating cancer and related diseases in the region, as Mizoram faces
considerable challenges in this regard.
During the ceremony, Zoramthanga also appealed to the public to adopt healthy lifestyles,
particularly by avoiding tobacco and its related products known to cause cancer and other serious
illnesses.
Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram; Mr. Hajime
Taniguchi, Senior Representative, JICA India Office; and Dr. Jeremy L. Pautu, Project Coordinator cum
Director, Mizoram State Cancer Institute, spoke about the establishment of the new center.
JICA will provide 80% of the project’s funding, with the Mizoram government contributing the
remaining 20%. The project includes a 200-bed hospital, cutting-edge equipment, and world-class
specialists and researchers in the field of cancer and related diseases. Completion is expected by
2028.
