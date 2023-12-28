Foundation pole for 63rd Annual Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conference erected in Boko

HT Correspondent

BOKO, Dec 27: The foundation pole (Laikhhuta) for the upcoming 63rd Annual Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) conference, scheduled to be held from January 19 to January 21, 2024, at Boko Gandhi Field, has been erected. The ceremony involved the participation of Urkhao Gwra Brahma, minister of Handloom & Textile and Sericulture, along with other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, the president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dr Surat Narzary, hoisted the flag of the organisation. The event was attended by notable figures, including Anil Basumatary, chief executive member of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, Hemanga Thakuria, Palashbari MLA and president of the Reception Committee, and Ramakanta Rabha, vice-president of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), among others.

The foundation pole erection event also featured a public meeting organised by the Reception Committee. Dr Surat Narzary, in his speech, accentuated the importance of cooperation among various tribal and general communities for the development of all groups residing in the state. He urged people to participate actively in the upcoming conference.

Nagarmal Swargiary, RHAC executive member and working president of the Reception Committee, presided over the meeting, expressing assurance of full cooperation from the Rabha community. State minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma highlighted the collaborative efforts expected from different tribes and communities, ensuring the success of the conference. He expressed confidence in the support from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and mentioned the commitment of state minister Pijush Hazarika in the conference’s publicity.

Minister Brahma clarified that discussions involving Assam’s division or sentiments against non-Bodo people had never taken place on the BSS platform. He called for support from all tribal communities, highlighting that mutual support would help communities progress not only in their regions but across India.

Hemanta Boro, the cultural convenor of the BSS reception committee, announced that more than 500 boys and girls would perform traditional Bodo dances during the conference, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the event.