Four illegally operated timber sawmills seized in Dhubri, Assam

Dhubri, Aug 10: Dhubri Forest Department on Thursday seized four illegally operated timber sawmills.

The illegal activity was taking place in the Madortari area in Dhubri.

The Dhubri Forest Department, launched a raid in a remote riverine char area to the east of Dhubri in response to a tip received. The team consisting of forest staff members dismantled and confiscated four illegally operating band sawmills.

The band sawmill was shut down and all the illegal timber as well as the essential equipment needed to operate the band sawmill were confiscated and brought under the jurisdiction of the forest department, informed the DFO of the area Binod Kumar Payeng while talking to the media.

It has come into light that the group of miscreants had been smuggling Illicit timber logs and planks. The lucrative business had been going on for a long time, away from the town in a remote area where there are no roads and can only be reached by boat, stated DFO Payeng.