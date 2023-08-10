32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 10, 2023
type here...

Four illegally operated timber sawmills seized in Dhubri, Assam

Dhubri Forest personnel seizes four illegal timber sawmills in the Madortari area in Dhubri on Thursday.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

Dhubri, Aug 10: Dhubri Forest Department on Thursday seized four illegally operated timber sawmills.

- Advertisement -

The illegal activity was taking place in the Madortari area in Dhubri.

The Dhubri Forest Department, launched a raid in a remote riverine char area to the east of Dhubri in response to a tip received. The team consisting of forest staff members dismantled and confiscated four illegally operating band sawmills.

The band sawmill was shut down and all the illegal timber as well as the essential equipment needed to operate the band sawmill were confiscated and brought under the jurisdiction of the forest department, informed the DFO of the area Binod Kumar Payeng while talking to the media.
It has come into light that the group of miscreants had been smuggling Illicit timber logs and planks. The lucrative business had been going on for a long time, away from the town in a remote area where there are no roads and can only be reached by boat, stated DFO Payeng.

 

Smallest Dog Breeds
Smallest Dog Breeds
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
Deadliest Plants
Deadliest Plants
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
10 Religious Plants To Worship
10 Religious Plants To Worship
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

J D Chekravarthy reveals why he’s not on social media

The Hills Times - 0
Smallest Dog Breeds 10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally Deadliest Plants Costliest Cities in India in 2023 10 Religious Plants To Worship