Four Killed In Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIPHU: Four persons including a woman and two children were trampled to death by two wild elephants in Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, a district official said.

The two adults, accompanied by the children, were returning from an agricultural field after work when they were attacked by the elephants at Laloobasti in Bokajan area of the district, the official added.

The dead have been identified as 50-year-old Kania Tiria, 28-year-old Ribika Kerketta, four-year-old Jesia Kerketta and two-year-old Augustin Karmakar.

Senior police and forest officials rushed to the spot while the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

