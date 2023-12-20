Fourth Sishu Grantha Utsav concludes in Bokota Khamun

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 19: The fourth Sishu Grantha (Book) Utsav 2023 concluded in Bidyakunja Jatiya Vidyalay, Bokota Khamun near Demow, under the patronage of Adhyan Chakra Bokota, Bokota-Bakharbegena Senior Citizen Sanmillan, in association with Bidyakunja Jatiya Vidyalay, local schools, and the people of Bokota. The event, which commenced on December 15 and concluded on December 17, featured various activities and competitions aimed at promoting literature and learning among children.

A drawing competition was organised, along with a spelling genius competition conducted by Dr Pratim Sarma, professor of English at Dikhowmukh College. A quiz competition was also held with the support of Nature Bekon, Ellura Bigyan Mancha, Sivasagar District Rural Library Association, and Rongpur Barta, conducted by Jehiruddin Khan. During the program, the book titled ‘Byatikrami Vidyalay’ by Jehiruddin Khan was released by Nabanit Hazarika and Prasanta Borgohain.

The prize distribution ceremony acknowledged the winners of different competitions held during the Sishu Grantha Utsav. Chief guests for the event included Dr Bikash Ranjan Konwar, district child protection officer, Jayanta Madhab Gogoi, a writer, Munmi Hazarika, a writer, and Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist at Demow Model Hospital. Dr Durlav Sensua, professor at Assam Women University, was present as an invited guest. The cultural program featured performances by students, adding vibrancy to the event.