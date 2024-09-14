Free health camp organised in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 13: In a collaborative effort to enhance the health and well-being of students and staff, a free health camp was organised by the Health and Hygiene Committee in conjunction with Apeksha Hospital and the department of Political Science at Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmall Kanoi College on Friday.

The event, held on campus, aligned with the committee’s vision of ‘Good Health and Well-being for All’, under the theme ‘Better Health; Better Education’.

Dr Lamkholal Doungel, head of the department of Political Science and coordinator of the Health and Hygiene Committee, extended a warm welcome to the participants during the well-attended inaugural session. He provided a concise overview of the camp’s purpose and highlighted the comprehensive range of free health services available to all attendees.

The event saw the presence of esteemed professors, students, and medical professionals from Apeksha Hospital. Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, the principal of the college, officially inaugurated the health camp. Dr Saikia commended the initiative of the Health and Hygiene Committee and emphasised the contemporary relevance of the adage ‘health is wealth’. He urged the gathering to prioritise their health despite the demands of modern lifestyles.

Dr Anup Jyoti Bharali, IQAC coordinator of the College, also expressed his gratitude to the organisers for consistently conducting such valuable health camps. Other speakers included Anjumoni Phukan, head of the department of Assamese, and Dr SS Das from Apeksha Hospital. They praised the college and the organising team for their commitment to providing essential free healthcare services to the community.

The event witnessed the participation of a diverse audience, including students, teachers, and non-teaching staff. The day-long health camp was efficiently executed, offering services in three distinct medical areas: Physiology, Medicine, and Ophthalmology. The success of the event underscored the importance of promoting health alongside education and was a testament to the college’s dedication to the well-being of its community members.