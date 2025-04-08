24.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Free medical camp in Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 7: The Indian Red Cross Society, Margherita sub district Branch on Monday organised a free medical camp in the remote Ulup Pathar MV School(Dumpani) located under Inthem gaon panchayat of Margherita Co-District on the occasion of World Health Day on Monday. 

The event aimed at addressing the pressing urgent healthcare needs of rural communities under Margherita Co-District areas as it turned into a beacon of hope for the local residents.

Pabitra Borgohain, Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society Margherita sub district Branch, kicked off the event with an inspiring welcome speech, shedding light on the purpose of the camp as “The majority of people living in rural areas are the driving force of our nation,” he said. 

“Yet, this vital force often grapples with numerous challenges, with health issues consistently standing out as a primary and critical concern” as Indian Red Cross Society Margherita sub district branch ongoing efforts to alleviate these struggles through health awareness programs and initiatives like this medical camp added Pabitra Borgohain. 

The camp offered an array of free healthcare services, including specialized check-ups for women’s health, prenatal care, neurology, eye care, dental care, and general ailments where attendees also benefited from free blood sugar and hypertension screenings, along with the distribution of medicines and eyeglasses at no cost said Pabitra Borgohain.

The event was formally inaugurated by Dr Sanat Dutta, Superintendent of Margherita Civil Hospital, adding a touch of official grace to the proceedings where Dr Indira Neog, Dr Abhijit Ojha, Dr Sudam Dori,Dr Payal Ghosh, village defence party members and local residents of Ulup Pathar attended making the programme a remarkable one.

Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
The Hills Times
