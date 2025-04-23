‘Freedom through Education’ classroom inaugurated

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 22: Taking forward Round Table India’s Motto of “Freedom through Education”; a 2-classroom block project undertaken by Tezpur Round Table-351(TRT-351) at Noorbari Government MV School was inaugurated on Monday (April 21) by District Commissioner Sonitpur Ankur Bharali. Under this project two fully equipped classrooms have been built by TRT-351 at the school premises along with all amenities.

This project has been executed in partnership with P&G Shiksha and major support from Tribeni Foundation and other willing donors. Earlier, a 5-toilet block was also built by TRT351 at the school premises. TRT351 has been associated with the school and have organised various programmes for the students on special occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day and Children’s Day.

Ankur Bharali, District Commissioner, applauded the efforts of Round Table India. Tablers from Siliguri and Guwahati were also present along with other donors of Tezpur. Chaitanya Dev Singh, National President, Round Table India and Rahul Singhania, Area Chairman, Area 14 also attended the event. This project was undertaken under project convenor Ashish Babu and fundraising convenor Varun Agarwal.

Chairman of TRT351 Prashant Bagaria reiterated that they had made all efforts to ensure that the classrooms provide the best environment for learning for the students.