Fugitive Inamul Diwan recaptured in Barpeta

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 13: In a significant breakthrough, Inamul Diwan, who had escaped from the Jorhat police station on Sunday, was successfully apprehended in Barpeta on Tuesday. Diwan, the prime suspect in a steel pipe theft case, is currently being escorted back to Jorhat for further legal proceedings.

The fugitive’s recapture marks a crucial development in the ongoing investigation into the theft of pipes from Bongal Pukhuri. Diwan’s initial arrest took place in Numaligarh on Saturday, following which he managed to escape custody, causing concern among law enforcement authorities.

Law enforcement agencies swiftly mobilised their resources, leading to Diwan’s recapture in Barpeta. The collaborative efforts of the police and intelligence units were instrumental in bringing the fugitive back into custody.

Diwan is a resident of Barpeta district.

