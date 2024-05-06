Gauhati HC gives one week time frame to Assam Government to provide compensation in Batadrava PS arson case

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 6: In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court has extended a one-week deadline to the Finance Department of the Assam Government, requesting an explanation regarding the timeframe required to provide compensation to individuals whose homes were demolished in Batadrava, Nagaon district.

This action comes in response to an incident in May 2022 when the residences of the affected individuals were reportedly razed following the arson at the Batadrava police station. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, addressed a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Monday.

According to statements from the Counsel representing the Home and Political (A) Department of the Government of Assam, the compensation amount has already been determined. The matter has been forwarded to the Finance Department for the disbursement of compensation to the six individuals whose homes were demolished.

The High Court has granted the Finance Department a one-week period to inform the Court regarding the timeline for compensating the affected individuals, as per the proposal forwarded by the Home and Political (A) Department of the Government of Assam.